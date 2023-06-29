TNI Odisha News Headlines -June 29, 2023

➡️Ratha Jatra 2023: The Holy Trinity adorn golden attire as they give darshan to their devotees in Suna Besha. Suna Besha timing extended by an hour, till 12 am midnight.
➡️Subroto Bagchi stepped down from his position as the Chairperson of Odisha Skill Development Authority; cites personal reason. Alka Mishra to replace Bagchi.
➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik speaks to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha over telephone about the loss of lives in Bahuda Jatra accident. Seven people were electrocuted when the chariot of Lord Jagannath hit high-tension power lines in Tripura’s Unakoti district.
➡️The death toll in tragic train accident in Balasore district rises to 293 as another passenger succumbed to injuries under treatment at SCB Medical College, Cuttack.
➡️V K Pandian reviewed the progress of various development works in the district and redressal of public grievances in Jagatsinghpur district.
➡️Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav writes to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, urging him to step up patrolling & combing operation to contain poaching at Similipal.
Related Posts
➡️Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at few places over the districts of Odisha during the next five days.
➡️Senior journalist Jagan Mohan Mohapatra passes away due to cardiac arrest.
➡️The silver cladding of Singhadwar (Lion’s Gate), the main entrance of Srimandir in Puri, has been completed before the Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath
Comments are closed.