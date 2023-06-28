‘72 Hoorain’ Trailer Out; Makers slam CBFC’s rejection of Trailer

Mumbai, Entertainment Bureau: The makers of ’72 Hoorain’, which had won its helmer, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the National Award for Best Direction in 2019, vehemently disagreed with the decision of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to reject the film’s trailer.

Labeling the decision as being regressive, Ashoke Pandit, the movie’s co-producer, said: “We are extremely hurt and disturbed because of the CBFC’s unfair decision of rejecting the trailer without any reason. This action raises a big concern about creativity, freedom and realistic filmmaking. We will not take this lightly and will knock on the doors of the high court, if needed.”

He added that “we will also be requesting the I&B ministry to intervene and question the authority at CBFC for rejecting the trailer.”

Chauhan, a two-time National Award winner, who seemed visibly unhappy with CBFC’s decision, noted: “The movie has won a National Award and has already received a censor certificate. The trailer carries the essence of the same movie.”

He added: “So on what basis has CBFC rejected the trailer? We would request everybody to watch the movie and then jump to any conclusion. The movie only states facts and certainly does not target any religion or hurt religious sentiments.”

Producer Gulab Singh Tanwar stated that the grounds of rejection seemed to be baseless.

“Whatever the CBFC has done is not right,” Tanwar said. “On one hand, the government applauds ’72 Hoorain’ and bestows it with a national honour, and here we have the CBFC rejecting the trailer of the same movie for reasons better known and understood only to them. This is confusing and absolutely unfair.”

’72 Hoorain’ is all set for a theatrical release on July 7.

Sanjay Puran Singh’s Film “72 Hoorain” Unveils Trailer, Exposing Manipulation of Faith

Controversy surrounds the upcoming film “72 Hoorain” directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan as its trailer was recently released. Produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar, with Ashoke Pandit as the co-producer, the movie aims to expose the manipulation of faith.

The trailer sheds light on the paths taken by Fidayeens and how young Muslims are coerced into joining terrorist organizations. Starring Pavan Malhotra, Aamir Bashir, Rasheed Naz, and Ashok Pathak in leading roles, “72 Hoorain” explores the convergence of conviction and chaos, where belief intertwines with brutality, ultimately leading to a haunting reality.

The narrative delves into the depths of the human psyche and follows the twisted journey of these Fidayeens driven by an unwavering faith. Their aim is to reach the celestial realms and encounter the legendary 72 Virgins known as the Hoorain. Prepare to be captivated by this gripping tale that challenges conventional logic.