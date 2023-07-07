TNI Odisha News Headlines -July 7, 2023

➡️During this Monsoon season from June 1 to July 7, the state received around 206mm rainfall: IMD

➡️Odisha CM launches Health Insurance Portal for Working Journalists

➡️Odisha train accident: CBI arrests 3 railway employees including senior Section engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan & technician Pappu Kumar

➡️The Odisha government today effected a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre.

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the development plan of Berhampur’s famous Maa Budhi Thakurani temple.

➡️TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), enhancing digital literacy by organizing Digital Literacy Campaigns across all its licensed area of operations.

➡️Orissa High Court directed the Crime Branch to probe the matter of Anand Toppo’s death case.