TNI Evening News Headlines -July 7,2023

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the development plan of Berhampur’s famous Maa Budhi Thakurani temple at Rs 18.91 crore.

➡️ TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), enhancing digital literacy by organizing Digital Literacy Campaigns across all its licenced area of operations.

➡️ Orissa High Court directed the Crime Branch to probe the matter of Anand Toppo’s death case.

➡️ Odisha Train Tragedy: CBI arrests 3 people.

➡️ India urged UK to take strong action against extremist elements threatening Indian diplomats.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore has been booked for her social media post in the pee-gate controversy in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

➡️ The South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled or diverted few trains following the fire accident involving Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express.

➡️ ED attaches assets worth Rs 52 crore of AAP Leader Manish Sisodia, his Wife and others in Delhi Excise Policy case. #TNI #Insight

➡️The Frontier Headquarters of the BSF will organise BSF Inter Frontier Hockey Competition – 2023 from July 10 to 13 in Jalandhar.

➡️Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch is currently facing criticism after commenting on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s acting skills and saying that he is not handsome.

➡️ Eight children were killed in a landslide in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.