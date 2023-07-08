TNI Morning News Headlines – July 8, 2023

➡️ Odisha Volleyball star Rahul Barik becomes first Odia player after 31 years to get selected in the Indian team.

➡️ 4 youths stranded in Central Africa return to Odisha after BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda’s intervention.

➡️CBI Team reaches Chandaka Police Station on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar to interrogate the 3 accused railway officials arrested in Bahanaga Train Tragedy case.

➡️ Passengers had a narrow escape as a bus crashed near the railway tracks near Laxmidunguri railway line in Sambalpur.

➡️ While taking a dig at 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu said that Odisha is now governed by ‘South-India Company’.

➡️ Voting begins for the 2023 West Bengal Panchayat Polls. Violence continues despite the deployment of police personnel and central forces. Massive rigging and booth capturing have been reported. Ballot boxes are set on fire. At least 8 people died since morning – from TMC, BJP and Congress.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi arrived in Warangal in Telangana; to address a mega rally while inaugurating various developmental projects worth Rs 6,100 crore.

➡️ Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde appoints Neelam Gorhe as ‘Neta’ in Shiv Sena.

➡️ On his way from Delhi to Shimla, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met farmers at various villages of Baroda near Sonipat, Haryana.

➡️ Amarnath Yatra remains suspended for the second consecutive day on Baltal and Pahalgam routes due to bad weather conditions.

➡️ Haridwar District Administration orders the closure of schools from class 1-12 from July 10 to July 17, in view of Kanwar Mela.

➡️ Excise Department destroys Expired Liquor bottles worth Rs 13 crore in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ As fighting continues in Sudan, the UN is stepping up support for the growing number of people fleeing to neighbouring countries.