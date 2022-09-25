TNI News Headlines – September 25, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
55 more Afghan Sikhs arrived in Delhi from Afghanistan's Kabul today
🔹Out of 36 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 28 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 600.
 
🔹145 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1322649.
 
🔹Five more ‘traffic mobile patrol’ bikes flagged off for traffic management in twin city.
 
Former Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy elected as President of Bhubaneswar Club for second time.
 
🔹Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Ankita Bhandari’s family performed her last rites on Sunday.
🔹Two Terrorists killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara area.
 
🔹Chandigarh airport to be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat.
 
🔹Pakistani drone airdrops 4 heroin packets in Punjab.
 
🔹24 hindu pilgrims killed, dozens missing after Boat Capsizes in Bangladesh River.
 
🔹India skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss and elects to bowl against Australia in series-deciding third T20I in Hyderabad.
 
