TNI News Headlines – September 25, 2022

🔹Out of 36 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 28 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 600.
🔹145 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1322649.
🔹Five more ‘traffic mobile patrol’ bikes flagged off for traffic management in twin city.
Former Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy elected as President of Bhubaneswar Club for second time.
🔹Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Ankita Bhandari’s family performed her last rites on Sunday.
🔹Two Terrorists killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara area.
🔹Chandigarh airport to be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat.
🔹Pakistani drone airdrops 4 heroin packets in Punjab.
🔹24 hindu pilgrims killed, dozens missing after Boat Capsizes in Bangladesh River.
🔹India skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss and elects to bowl against Australia in series-deciding third T20I in Hyderabad.
🔹55 more Afghan Sikhs arrived in Delhi from Afghanistan’s Kabul today.
