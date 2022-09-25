TNI News Headlines – September 25, 2022

🔹 Out of 36 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 28 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 600.

🔹 145 Covid patients have r ecovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1322649.

🔹 Five more ‘traffic mobile patrol’ bikes flagged off for traffic management in twin city.

Former Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy elected as President of Bhubaneswar Club for second time.

🔹 Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Ankita Bhandari’s family performed her last rites on Sunday.

🔹 Two Terrorists killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara area.

🔹 Chandigarh airport to be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat.

🔹 Pakistani drone airdrops 4 heroin packets in Punjab.

🔹 24 hindu pilgrims killed, dozens missing after Boat Capsizes in Bangladesh River.