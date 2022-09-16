TNI News Headlines – September 16, 2022

🔹Out of 56 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 34 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 693.
🔹Another 267 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1320717.
🔹Odisha Government has signed MoU with the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad to establish the Adult Liver Transplant Unit at SCBMCH Cuttack.
🔹108 Boat Ambulance turns savior; rescues 25 villagers of Gunjamali village of Kalahandi district who were stuck midway on Indravati dam due to technical glitch in their boat.
🔹Another low pressure likely around September 20; IMD’s forecast heavy rain alert for several districts.
🔹Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO ) Summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand; holds bilateral talks with Russian President Putin on sidelines of SCO Summit.
🔹Delhi ACB arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with Delhi Wakf Board corruption case.
🔹Gautam Adani becomes 2nd richest person in World. Adani’s net worth stands at $155.7 billion as of September 16, 2022.
🔹Brahmastra has made a total collection of Rs. 300 Crore at the boxoffice worldwide within the first week of release.
🔹Fire engulfs 42-storey building in China, no deaths reported.
