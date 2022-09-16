TNI News Headlines – September 16, 2022

🔹 Out of 56 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 34 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 693.

🔹 Another 267 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand a t 1320717.

🔹 Odisha Government has signed MoU with the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad to establish the Adult Liver Transplant Unit at SCBMCH Cuttack.

🔹 108 Boat Ambulance turns savior; rescues 25 villagers of Gunjamali village of Kalahandi district who were stuck midway on Indravati dam due to technical glitch in their boat.

🔹 Another low pressure likely around September 20; IMD’s forecast heavy rain alert for several districts.

🔹 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO ) Summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand; holds bilateral talks with Russian President Putin on sidelines of SCO Summit.

🔹 Delhi ACB arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with Delhi Wakf Board corruption case.

🔹 Gautam Adani becomes 2nd richest person in World. Adani’s net worth stands at $155.7 billion as of September 16, 2022.

🔹 Brahmastra has made a total collection of Rs. 300 Crore at the boxoffice worldwide within the first week of release.