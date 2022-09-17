India get Cheetahs after 70 Years

TNI Bureau: The long wait that stretched for over 70 years, is finally over, as India got the Cheetahs back.

A special plane from Namibia carrying 8 Cheetahs arrived in Gwalior this morning, as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India.

The modified Boeing Aircraft carried the cheetahs in special wooden crates. The journey lasted for 10 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Cheetahs will be flown to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, where PM Narendra Modi will release 3 of them in quarantine enclosures of the park. Other dignitaries will release the remaining Cheetahs in various enclosures.

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India way back in 1952.