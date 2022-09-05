TNI News Headlines – September 05, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Iswar Chandra Nayak of Odisha receives National Award For Teachers-2022 from President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Monday.
🔹Out of 36 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 33 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 904.
 
🔹Another 375 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1318062.
 
🔹Pipili villagers see ‘red’ in ants: Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) team visits Chandradeipur village in Pipili.
 
🔹PM Narendra Modi announces PM-SHRI scheme for upgrading 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana.
 
🔹New Delhi’s historic Rajpath and Central Vista Lawns will be renamed ‘Kartavya Path’.
 
🔹Congress to kick start ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign from September 7.
 
🔹Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi, former Karnataka CM & JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy in Delhi.
 
🔹India is the fastest growing economy when others are moderating: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
 
🔹CBI says its Deputy Legal Advisor Jitendra Kumar, found dead last week, is in no way connected to Delhi excise scam probe; Sisodia demands independent judicial inquiry into death of CBI officer.
 
🔹England Test captain Ben Stokes, Zimbabwe’s all-rounder Sikandar Raza and New Zealand’s left-arm spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.
 
🔹Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative Prime Minister.
 
🔹An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred 128km East of Kabul, Afghanistan.
