TNI News Headlines – September 05, 2022

🔹 Out of 36 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 33 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 904.

🔹 Another 375 Covid patie nts have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1318062.

🔹Iswar Chandra Nayak of Odisha receives National Award For Teachers-2022 from President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Monday.

🔹 Pipili villagers see ‘red’ in ants: Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) team visits Chandradeipur village in Pipili.

🔹 PM Narendra Modi announces PM-SHRI scheme for upgrading 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana.

🔹 New Delhi’s historic Rajpath and Central Vista Lawns will be renamed ‘Kartavya Path’.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 Congress to kick start ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign from September 7.

🔹 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi, former Karnataka CM & JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy in Delhi.

🔹 India is the fastest growing economy when others are moderating: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

🔹 CBI says its Deputy Legal Advisor Jitendra Kumar, found dead last week, is in no way connected to Delhi excise scam probe; Sisodia demands independent judicial inquiry into death of CBI officer.

🔹 England Test captain Ben Stokes, Zimbabwe’s all-rounder Sikandar Raza and New Zealand’s left-arm spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.

🔹 Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative Prime Minister.