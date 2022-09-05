Bengaluru Floods updates

TNI Bureau: For the second time in a week, heavy overnight rainfall brought Bengaluru to a halt, flooding roads and inundating basements. Activists and citizens asserted that a due to defective drainage system and an absence of appropriate planning and infrastructure have resulted in massive flooding.

Rafts are being deployed in Bengaluru, India’s tech capital, as a result of heavy overnight rainfall. Images of vehicles submerged in water and commuters attempting to wade through it flooded Twitter.

Two-wheelers were seen floating in the Spice Garden area of Marathahalli. Due to severe waterlogging, the road from Spice Garden to Whitefield is closed. According to the police, traffic on the following Mahadevapura roads has been severely impacted due to flooding in neighboring areas: Whitefield Main road, OAR, Balagere Main road, ORR Bellandur near Ecospace, Sarjapur Road near Rainbow Drive, Yemalur Main road, and Borewell road.

Because of the heavy rain, traffic officers warned residents not to leave their homes unless there was an emergency. Parents were also asked not to send their children to school. According to reports, approximately 30 apartment complexes are still inundated with water, with basements containing over one foot of inundated rainwater. According to the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru received 131 mm of rain overnight and has been issued a yellow rain warning for the next two days until September 7.

When it comes to weather benchmarks, Bengaluru’s garden city has broken record after record. August’s rainfall total in the city is the highest in four years. According to the IMD, Bengaluru received 370 mm of rain in August this year, falling just short of the all-time record of 387.1 mm set in August 1998. According to the weather department, the annual rainfall in Bengaluru in 2021 was 1,500 mm, 1,200 mm in 2020, and over 900 mm in 2019.

Key Development

1. Following heavy rains, flooding, and all the problems they caused, the Bengaluru civic body has begun clearing encroachments on rajakaluves. Uncontrolled construction along the rajakaluves, which has blocked drainage systems, is one of the primary causes of flooding in many Bengaluru neighbourhoods.