CBI vs Manish Sisodia, Yet Again

TNI Bureau: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) turned down Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s charges on Monday, saying that its deputy legal advisor Jitendra Kumar was not involved in the Delhi excise’scam’ investigation. The CBI called Sisodia’s claims “mischievous and misleading,” and said they were “an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in the Delhi Excise Policy case.”

Previously in day when, Sisodia stated that AAP leaders “discovered that [Deputy Legal Advisor in CBI, Jitendra] Kumar was being compelled to build a false case against me in an inappropriate way and pressure was being built to arrest me… he committed suicide under pressure.

The CBI in a statement said, “CBI strenuously denies this statement by Shri Sisodia. It has been established that the late gentleman officer Late Shri Jitendra Kumar had no involvement in the investigation of this case. He was the Deputy Legal Advisor in charge of prosecution, supervising prosecutors in Delhi who were conducting the trial of previously charged cases. Furthermore, the officer did not hold anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note, according to the Delhi Police, which is conducting an inquest into his death.

In response to Sisodia’s claim that the CBI “nearly” cleared him after finding nothing in the raid and search of this house and bank locker, the investigation agency stated that the excise policy case is still under investigation.