TNI News Headlines – October 28, 2022

🔹 55 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1326524.

🔹 Odisha unit of BJP moves ECI over fake audio alleging Rajendra Das’ secret meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah.

🔹 Dhamnagar Byelection: Brown sugar w orth Rs 11 crore seized in Balasore, 6 arrested.

🔹 After International Film Festival of India (IFFI), filmmaker Anupam Patnaik’s Pratikshya to be screened at the 11th Annual DC South Asian Film Festival.

🔹 BJD MLA Pranab Prakash Das elected unopposed as President of Odisha Cricket Association.

🔹 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 75 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects in six states, two UTs.

🔹 Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan & 2 other accused sentenced to 3 years in prison in the hate speech case of 2019; Azam Khan disqualified from membership of UP Legislative Assembly.

🔹 Delhi’s air quality plunges to ‘severe’ category, first time this season.

🔹 Delhi Govt hikes minimum auto-rickshaw fare by Rs 5, per km.

🔹 Russian President Vladimir Putin praises Narendra Modi, ‘Make in India’ scheme.