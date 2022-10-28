TNI News Headlines – October 28, 2022

🔹 55 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1326524.
🔹 Odisha unit of BJP moves ECI over fake audio alleging Rajendra Das’ secret meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah.
🔹 Dhamnagar Byelection: Brown sugar worth Rs 11 crore seized in Balasore, 6 arrested.
🔹 After International Film Festival of India (IFFI), filmmaker Anupam Patnaik’s Pratikshya to be screened at the 11th Annual DC South Asian Film Festival.
🔹 BJD MLA Pranab Prakash Das elected unopposed as President of Odisha Cricket Association.
🔹 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 75 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects in six states, two UTs.
🔹 Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan & 2 other accused sentenced to 3 years in prison in the hate speech case of 2019; Azam Khan disqualified from membership of UP Legislative Assembly.
🔹 Delhi’s air quality plunges to ‘severe’ category, first time this season.
🔹 Delhi Govt hikes minimum auto-rickshaw fare by Rs 5, per km.
🔹Russian President Vladimir Putin praises Narendra Modi, ‘Make in India’ scheme.
🔹 US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Husband, Paul Pelosi assaulted.
Comments are closed.