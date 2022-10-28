Bhubaneswar-Jeypore Flights from Oct 31 @Rs 999 Limited Offer

TNI Bureau: The much-awaited Bhubaneswar-Jeypore flight operations will commence from October 31, 2022. IndiaOne Air has launched a special limited introductory offer of tickets at Rs 999 to mark the occasion. Total cost of the ticket will be Rs 1049 including all taxes.

People can log in to the official website of IndiaOne Air to book their tickets.

http://indiaoneair.com/

The flight will depart from Bhubaneswar at 11:35 AM and reach Jeypore at 1:20 PM. Similarly, the flight will depart from Jeypore at 4:05 PM and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 5:45 PM.

As per the standard procedure, 15kg check-in baggage and 7kg hand baggage will be allowed per passenger.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had granted Jeypore Airport the license to carry out commercial flight operations under UDAN scheme.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had granted Jeypore Airport the license to carry out commercial flight operations under UDAN scheme.