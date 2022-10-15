TNI News Headlines – October 15, 2022

🔹75 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha today. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1325594.
🔹Odisha Government abolishes contractual recruitment system. More than 57,000 employees will be benefited. The State Govt will spend approximately 1,300 Cr per annum.
🔹Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation allows sale of crackers for this year’s Diwali; Govt allows sale of fire crackers in Bhubaneswqar at 7 selected locations.
🔹Congress releases list of star campaigners for Dhamnagar bypoll; drops Mohammed Mouquim from the List.
🔹Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shares breathtaking visuals of the proposed structure of Bhavya Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
🔹India slips to 107th position, down from the 101st position in 2021 in Global Hunger Index in 2022.
🔹IED weighing around 16 KGs with 2 Gas Cylinders detected in J&K’s Bandipora.
🔹Indian Army sings MoU with 11 banks for Agniveer salary package.
🔹After Amul, Mother Dairy too raises milk prices by Rs 2.
🔹Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final: India clinch seventh title; thrash Sri Lanka by 8 wickets.
🔹Pakistan summons US envoy after Biden’s ‘most dangerous country’ remark.
🔹Over 200 dead bodies found on the roof of a hospital in Pakistan’s Multan city.
