TNI News Headlines – October 15, 2022

🔹 75 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha today. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1325594.

🔹 Odisha Government abolishes contractual recruitment system. More than 57,000 employees will be benefited. The State Govt will spend approximat ely 1,300 Cr per annum.

🔹 Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation allows sale of crackers for this year’s Diwali; Govt allows sale of fire crackers in Bhubaneswqar at 7 selected locations.

🔹 Congress releases list of star campaigners for Dhamnagar bypoll; drops Mohammed Mouquim from the List.

🔹 Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shares breathtaking visuals of the proposed structure of Bhavya Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

🔹 India slips to 107th position, down from the 101st position in 2021 in Global Hunger Index in 2022.

🔹 IED weighing around 16 KGs with 2 Gas Cylinders detected in J&K’s Bandipora.

🔹 Indian Army sings MoU with 11 banks for Agniveer salary package.

🔹 After Amul, Mother Dairy too raises milk prices by Rs 2.

🔹 Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final: India clinch seventh title; thrash Sri Lanka by 8 wickets.

🔹 Pakistan summons US envoy after Biden’s ‘most dangerous country’ remark.