Odisha Govt abolishes Contractual Recruitment System

TNI Bureau: In a big development, Odisha Government on Saturday abolished the contractual recruitment system.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced the Cabinet decission of regularisation of all contractual employees in the State.

The Chief Minister issued a message on this cabinet decission as follows:

“The State Cabinet has decided to abolish the contractual system of recruitment permanently. Even today, there are no regular recruitments in many states and they are still continuing with the contractual recruitment system. But in Odisha, the era of contractual recruitment has come to an end. I was waiting for this for this moment. The notification will come out tomorrow. More than 57 thousand employees will be benefited. The Government will spend approximately Rupees 1300 crore per annum. This decision brings early Diwali for their family members. The notification will come out tomorrow” the Chief Minister said.

“Today, Odisha is moving ahead with confidence. A strong and empowered Odisha. This is a golden moment in the history of Odisha”, the CM further stated.

“In this context, I would like to suggest all the Government employees to work sincerely. Serve the people with commitment. Follow the 5-T initiative of Team work, Technology, Transparency, Time and Transformation diligently while discharging your duty”, the CM added.