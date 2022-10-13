Odisha CM dedicates first of its kind PET-CT Scan at Acharya Harihar PG Institute of Cancer

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated the sophisticated PET-CT Scan facility at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer in Cuttack.

Joining the programme on virtual platform, the CM said that the PET-CT scan is considered as one of the central pillars in the management of cancer.

The PET-CT scan facility is a first of its kind in a State Government hospital. Along with the LINAC machine, more facilities are also being developed for diagnosis and treatment.

He also launched the new IPD and ICU facilities at the institute. With this, the number of beds at IPD is increased from 281 to 507, besides 20 beds in ICU.

Patients will undergo PET CT scan, MRI, MRI CT scan free of cost at Acharya Harihar Cancer and Research Institute from today.

Highlighting on further development of AHPGIC, he said a new OT complex, OPD, Pathology, academic area and resident hostels will also be developed under the SCB redevelopment plan.