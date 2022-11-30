TNI News Headlines – November 30, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declares 3rd edition of Odisha Government's flagship investment summit 'Make in Odisha Conclave 2022' open.
🔹Assistant Section Officer (ASO) recruitment 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) releases schedule of computer skill test. The test will be conducted on December 4.
 
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 3 crore & 1acre land in Puri for the construction of a dharmasala for Kulta Samaj; sanctions land, Rs 3 Cr for construction of ‘Swabhaba Kabi Gangadhar Meher Bhawan’ in Bhubaneswar.
 
🔹Odisha Cabinet approves old vehicle scrapping policy to reduce pollution; recommends mandatory scrapping of over 15-year-old vehicles.
 
🔹Court rejects Archana Nag’s bail plea in honey-trap case.
 
🔹Protest for High Court Bench: Agitating lawyers and police scuffle in Sambalpur.
 
🔹Matric summative-1 exam ends; evaluation of answer copies to begin from December 9.
 
🔹President Droupadi Murmu confers National Sports and Adventure Awards 2022 at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
 
🔹Senior Journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV.
 
🔹Aftab admits to killing Shraddha Walkar during Polygraph Test.
 
🔹Sensex hits 63000 Mark; Nifty 18900.
 
🔹3rd ODI between India and New Zealand called off due to rains and wet outfield. New Zealand were 104/1 in 18 overs while chasing 220. Kiwis win the Series 1-0.
 
🔹WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh malicious accounts in India in October.
 
🔹Explosion hits religious school in Afghanistan’s Aybak; 16 died, 27 others injured during the explosion.
 
