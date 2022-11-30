TNI News Headlines – November 30, 2022

🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declares 3rd edition of Odisha Government’s flagship investment summit ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2022’ open.

🔹 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) recruitment 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) releases schedule of computer skill test. The test will be conducted on December 4.

🔹 Odisha CM N aveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 3 crore & 1acre land in Puri for the construction of a dharmasala for Kulta Samaj; sanctions land, Rs 3 Cr for construction of ‘Swabhaba Kabi Gangadhar Meher Bhawan’ in Bhubaneswar.

🔹 Odisha Cabinet approves old vehicle scrapping policy to reduce pollution; recommends mandatory scrapping of over 15-year-old vehicles.

🔹 Court rejects Archana Nag’s bail plea in honey-trap case.

🔹 Protest for High Court Bench: Agitating lawyers and police scuffle in Sambalpur.

🔹 Matric summative-1 exam ends; evaluation of answer copies to begin from December 9.

🔹 President Droupadi Murmu confers National Sports and Adventure Awards 2022 at Rashtrapati Bhawan. 🔹 Senior Journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV. 🔹 Aftab admits to killing Shraddha Walkar during Polygraph Test.

🔹 Sensex hits 63000 Mark; Nifty 18900.

🔹 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand called off due to rains and wet outfield. New Zealand were 104/1 in 18 overs while chasing 220. Kiwis win the Series 1-0.

🔹 WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh malicious accounts in India in October.