KIIT conferred with Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar 2022

TNI Bureau: In a recent accomplishment to the state’s premier educational organization Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was conferred with a Khel Puraskar on Wednesday.

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022 was awarded to KIIT in Bhubaneswar. The honor was handed to Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS, by President Draupadi Murmu.

Dr. Samanta expressed his gratitude to the President of India and the Government of India for awarding KIIT this honor and noted that it was granted in recognition of KIIT’s consistent commitment to the advancement of sports since its founding.

“We have improved sports and sports-related infrastructure in addition to schooling.” Dr. Samanta made the remarks, adding that the occasion is a source of pride and delight for KIIT.” The encouragement and support of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik towards sports have also motivated KIIT to develop and push sports to the next level in Odisha,” he said. Additionally, he made KIIT’s whole faculty and staff the recipients of the prize.

For more than 20 years, KIIT has been at the forefront of the promotion of sports. Due to its cutting-edge sports infrastructure and reputation for developing Olympians, it has carved out a unique name for itself around the world. Over the years, the University has funded the education and training of hundreds of athletes. Numerous Olympic medalists have come from KIIT, including Olympians Dutee Chand (Arjuna Awardee), CA Bhavani Devi (Arjuna Awardee), Shiv pal Singh, and Amit Rohidas (Arjuna Awardee).

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ award presentation was received with joy and celebration by the entire KIIT family.