TNI News Headlines – November 28, 2022

🔹After IT raids in 3 local BJD leaders’ premises, GST officials conduct raid on a saree shop, petrol pump located at Paikmal and Jharbandh in Padampur.
🔹Supreme Court directs Bar Council of India to scrap license of agitating lawyers, striking for setting up of a permanent bench of the high court in western Odisha.
🔹Dharmendra Pradhan to campaign in Padampur from Tomorrow.
🔹Demanding students’ union elections, college students attempt to gherao Naveen Niwas.
🔹Odisha Speaker directs govt to look into demands of agitating primary school teachers.
🔹Odisha Government to provide land and financial assistance to Odisha Kulta Samaj for construction of a dharmasala in Puri.
🔹50 forest officials narrowly escape landmine blast in Boudh as a landmine blast has been reported from Lakadpaju forest when forest officials went into forest to seize and destroy ganja cultivation.
🔹Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by men with sword in Delhi.
🔹Wife, son kill man; chop body into 22 pieces in Delhi.
🔹Defence Minister Rajnath Singh co-chairs the 4th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue with his counterpart Sebastien Lecornu.
🔹53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa concluded; Actor Chiranjeevi conferred with ‘Indian Film Personality of the Year Award’ (2022) at IFFI 2022.
🔹PT Usha elected as President of Indian Olympic Association.
🔹Ruturaj Gaikwad hits 7 Sixes in an Over.
🔹BBC Reporter Edward Lawrence dragged and assaulted by China Police for filming the anti-Government protest in Shanghai.
🔹Small Plane crashes into Power Lines in US; Over 90,000 homes and businesses were affected due to the blackout across the county.
