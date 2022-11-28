Padampur Bandh Called off after assurance from GST Officials

TNI Bureau: The Traders’ Union in Padampur, has called off the proposed ‘Padampur Bandh’ after holding talks with the CT & GST Joint Commissioner who assured of ‘no more raids’ till the elections are over. There will be a meeting between the Traders’ Union and GST Officials after the bypolls in Padampur.

The Traders’ Union had called a 12-hour bandh in protest against the CT & GST (Odisha Govt) raids on some businessmen linked to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it a “deliberate raid” as part of vindictive politics.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier, the CT & GST, Odisha officials raided at least 11 locations across Padampur, Bargarh, Paikamal and Jharbhand. The businessmen who were raided, including senior BJP office bearers Gobardhan Agrawal and Sunil Agrawal.

The Traders’ Union in Padampur has taken strong exception to “unusual raids” on business establishments, saying such vendetta politics must stop. The business community members even clashed with the GST officials and cops, leading to tensions in the area.

The unity among the business community may hurt the BJD in the assembly bypoll to be held on December 5.