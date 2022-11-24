TNI News Headlines – November 24, 2022

🔹Odisha Assembly Winter Session: Odisha Government presents Rs 16,800 crore Supplementary Budget for the year 2022-23 in the State Assembly.
🔹District judge court approves ED’s petition; Archana Nag, husband Jagabandhu Chand to be produced before the court on November 30. Khageswar sent to jail after court rejects ED’s remand extension plea.
🔹Archana Nag Case: Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Samal’s brother Gangadhar Samal appears before ED today.
🔹Odisha CM inaugurates Happiest Minds IT Development Centre in Bhubaneswar.
Related Posts
🔹Lioness Bijli gives birth to 5 cubs in Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar.
🔹Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Gandhamardan Hills area of Bolangir district.
🔹Jama Masjid administration withdraws order restricting women’s entry.
🔹Actor Richa Chadha apologises after social media backlash over ‘Galwan says hi’ comment.
🔹Seven Indian boxers enter final at Youth World Championships, four clinch bronze medals.
🔹WhatsApp users will have a desktop calling tab soon.
🔹Lt Gen Asim Munir named Pakistan’s new army chief.
Comments are closed.