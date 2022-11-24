TNI News Headlines – November 24, 2022

🔹 Odisha Assembly Winter Session: Odisha Government presents Rs 16,800 crore Supplementary Budget for the year 2022-23 in the State Assembly.

🔹 District judge court approves ED’s petition; Archana Nag, husband Jagabandhu Chand to be produced before the court on November 3 0. Khageswar sent to jail after court rejects ED’s remand extension plea.

🔹 Archana Nag Case: Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Samal’s brother Gangadhar Samal appears before ED today.

🔹 Odisha CM inaugurates Happiest Minds IT Development Centre in Bhubaneswar.

🔹 Lioness Bijli gives birth to 5 cubs in Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar.

🔹 Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Gandhamardan Hills area of Bolangir district.

🔹 Jama Masjid administration withdraws order restricting women’s entry. 🔹 Actor Richa Chadha apologises after social media backlash over ‘Galwan says hi’ comment. 🔹 Seven Indian boxers enter final at Youth World Championships, four clinch bronze medals.

🔹 WhatsApp users will have a desktop calling tab soon.