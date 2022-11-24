It was a Refund for Cancelled Booking: Gangadhar to ED

TNI Bureau: After a marathon grilling of 12 hours, businessman and Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Samal’s brother Gangadhar Samal left the ED office moments ago.

Talking to the mediapersons, Gangadhar clarified that Archana’s husband Jagabandhu Chand had booked a car, but later cancelled the booking due to some income tax issues.

“We had to return Rs 35.11 lakh to Jagabandhu towards the cancelled booking,” said Gangadhar Samal, owner of a Car Showroom.

It’s not immediately known whether ED is satisfied with his explanation or not.