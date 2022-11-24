Odisha to become a Technology Resource Hub: Naveen Patnaik

TNI Bureau: In a major boost to IT ecosystem in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the Happiest Minds Technologies’ Global IT Development Centre at Fortune Towers in Bhubaneswar.

The Innovation Centre will have capacity for more than 1000 employees. It will further create employment opportunities for talented engineers from the State.

Inaugurating the facility, the CM said that Odisha has been taking giant strides in IT sector in recent years and the new centre will further strengthen Odisha as a technology resource hub of India.