TNI News Headlines – November 07, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
51 nursing professionals conferred with National Florence Nightingale Award for 2021 by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi
🔹Three from Odisha – Damayanti Rout, Khulana Barik and Sibani Das received National Florence Nightingale Awards 2021.
 
🔹Bali Jatra to kick start from November 8 in the silver city Cuttack, after a gap of two years.
 
🔹Woman devotee beaten up inside Puri Srimandir, Police Havildar suspended.
 
🔹51 nursing professionals conferred with National Florence Nightingale Award for 2021 by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
 
🔹Supreme Court upholds 10% economically weaker sections (EWS) reservation for unreserved categories.
 
🔹West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins social media platform Koo.
 
🔹Gujarat elections: Bharatiya Tribal Party announces pre-poll tie with JDU, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to campaign in Gujarat.
 
🔹Bengaluru court orders Twitter to block handles of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra.
 
🔹Netherlands batter Stephan Myburgh announces retirement from international cricket.
 
🔹Tanzania plane crash toll rises to 19. The domestic plane carrying 43 passengers plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday.
