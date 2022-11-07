TNI News Headlines – November 07, 2022

🔹Three from Odisha – Damayanti Rout, Khulana Barik and Sibani Das received National Florence Nightingale Awards 2021.
🔹Bali Jatra to kick start from November 8 in the silver city Cuttack, after a gap of two years.
🔹Woman devotee beaten up inside Puri Srimandir, Police Havildar suspended.
🔹51 nursing professionals conferred with National Florence Nightingale Award for 2021 by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
🔹Supreme Court upholds 10% economically weaker sections (EWS) reservation for unreserved categories.
🔹West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins social media platform Koo.
🔹Gujarat elections: Bharatiya Tribal Party announces pre-poll tie with JDU, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to campaign in Gujarat.
🔹Bengaluru court orders Twitter to block handles of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra.
🔹Netherlands batter Stephan Myburgh announces retirement from international cricket.
🔹Tanzania plane crash toll rises to 19. The domestic plane carrying 43 passengers plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday.
