Sujeet Kumar appointed Chairman of Rajya Sabha Committee on Petitions

Odisha MP Sujeet Kumar appointed Committee on Petitions of Rajya Sabha Chairman
TNI Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Sujeet Kumar who is also the Convenor of the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Petitions of the Rajya Sabha.

“Deeply honoured & humbled to be appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Petitions of the Rajya Sabha. Profusely grateful to our Chairman @jdhankhar1 ji & forever indebted to my leader Shri @Naveen_Odisha for giving me this opportunity to serve my state and nation,” tweeted Sujeet Kumar.

Details of members of Rajya Sabha Committee on Petitions:

1. Sujeet Kumar (Chairman)
2. Sumitra Balmik
3. Rajendra Ghelot
4. L.Hanumanthaiah
5. Dr. Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade
6. Nabam Rebia
7. Kartikeya Sharma
8. Arun Singh
9. Sanjay Singh
10. Tiruchi Siva

