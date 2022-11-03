TNI News Headlines – November 03, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a national-level football tournament, Baji Rout Cup 2022 at Dhenkanal.
145
🔹66.63% voter turnout recorded in Dhamnagar Bypoll.
 
🔹Dhamnagar Bypoll: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Odisha announces Rs 15 lakh Ex Gratia for kin of deceased polling officer for Dhamnagar by-election who passed away while being treated at SCB Medical College & Hospital.
 
🔹Winter Session of Odisha Assembly will begin on November 24; will continue till December 31.
 
🔹Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a national-level football tournament, Baji Rout Cup 2022 at Dhenkanal.
 
🔹President Droupadi Murmu will come to Odisha on a two-day visit starting November 10.
 
Related Posts

Elon Musk takes a dig at Blue Tick Complainers

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ set to enter Hindi Heartland

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹Four persons killed in a road accident near Badaposi chhak under Sadar police limits in Keonjhar.
 
🔹52 migrant workers including 17 minors rescued from Balangir district.
 
🔹Laser show to enthral visitors during Bali Yatra this year.
 
🔹Gujarat assembly polls will be held in 2 phases on December 1 & 5.
 
🔹Foreign Currency worth Rs 4.1 Cr seized at Mumbai Airport, 3 arrested.
 
🔹Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan sustained bullet injury in firing during rally, rushed to hospital; he is in stable condition. Man who opened fire has been arrested.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.