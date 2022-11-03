TNI News Headlines – November 03, 2022

🔹66.63% voter turnout recorded in Dhamnagar Bypoll.
🔹Dhamnagar Bypoll: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Odisha announces Rs 15 lakh Ex Gratia for kin of deceased polling officer for Dhamnagar by-election who passed away while being treated at SCB Medical College & Hospital.
🔹Winter Session of Odisha Assembly will begin on November 24; will continue till December 31.
🔹Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a national-level football tournament, Baji Rout Cup 2022 at Dhenkanal.
🔹President Droupadi Murmu will come to Odisha on a two-day visit starting November 10.
🔹Four persons killed in a road accident near Badaposi chhak under Sadar police limits in Keonjhar.
🔹52 migrant workers including 17 minors rescued from Balangir district.
🔹Laser show to enthral visitors during Bali Yatra this year.
🔹Gujarat assembly polls will be held in 2 phases on December 1 & 5.
🔹Foreign Currency worth Rs 4.1 Cr seized at Mumbai Airport, 3 arrested.
🔹Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan sustained bullet injury in firing during rally, rushed to hospital; he is in stable condition. Man who opened fire has been arrested.
