TNI News Headlines – November 03, 2022

🔹66.63% voter turnout recorded in Dhamnagar Bypoll .

🔹 Dhamnagar Bypoll: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Odisha announces Rs 15 lakh Ex Gratia for kin of deceased polling offic er for Dhamnagar by-election who passed away while being treated at SCB Medical College & Hospital.

🔹 Winter Session of Odisha Assembly will begin on November 24; will continue till December 31.

🔹 Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a national-level football tournament, Baji Rout Cup 2022 at Dhenkanal.

🔹 President Droupadi Murmu will come to Odisha on a two-day visit starting November 10.

🔹 Four persons killed in a road accident near Badaposi chhak under Sadar police limits in Keonjhar.

🔹 52 migrant workers including 17 minors rescued from Balangir district.

🔹 Laser show to enthral visitors during Bali Yatra this year.

🔹 Gujarat assembly polls will be held in 2 phases on December 1 & 5.

🔹 Foreign Currency worth Rs 4.1 Cr seized at Mumbai Airport, 3 arrested.