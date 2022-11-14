TNI News Headlines – November 14, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Panchayati Raj Minister Pradip Kumar Amat inaugurated Odisha Pavilion in IITF - 2022
148
🔹Polling time for by-election to Padampur Assembly Constituency in Bargarh District reduced by 2 hours. Voting to be held from 7 am to 4 pm.
 
🔹Daughter of deceased MLA Bijay Singh Bariha, Barsha Singh Bariha declared as the BJD candidate for Padampur byelection.
 
🔹Padampur bypoll: BJP Candidate Pradip Purohit returns back without filing his Nomination Papers.
 
🔹Orissa High Court asks Odisha Government to follow 2016 Policy and declare marks of all candidates who had appeared in the exam.
 
🔹Odisha’s Panchayati Raj Minister Pradip Kumar Amat inaugurated Odisha Pavilion in IITF-2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
 
🔹Odisha will showcase its spectrum of products including handlooms and Handicrafts at the India International Trade Fair, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
Related Posts

ED confirms Key Recovery in Archana Nag Case

Mamata apologises for Minister Akhil Giri’s Remark on…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
🔹Servitors of Puri Shree Jagannath temple seek stringent action against rationalists over derogatory statement against Lord Jagannath.
 
🔹Aftab Poonawalla, who killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, chopped her body into pieces and disposed them off in nearby areas, has been sent to 5-day Police custody.
 
🔹Supreme Court dismisses PIL to declare Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary as national holiday.
 
🔹PM Modi to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders Summit, in Bali Indonesia.
 
🔹Russia’s Foreign Minister taken to hospital after arriving in Bali for the G20 summit.
 
🔹US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ‘reiterated their agreement’ that nuclear war ‘should never be fought’, including in Ukraine: White House.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.