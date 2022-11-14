TNI News Headlines – November 14, 2022

🔹Polling time for by-election to Padampur Assembly Constituency in Bargarh District reduced by 2 hours. Voting to be held from 7 am to 4 pm.
🔹Daughter of deceased MLA Bijay Singh Bariha, Barsha Singh Bariha declared as the BJD candidate for Padampur byelection.
🔹Padampur bypoll: BJP Candidate Pradip Purohit returns back without filing his Nomination Papers.
🔹Orissa High Court asks Odisha Government to follow 2016 Policy and declare marks of all candidates who had appeared in the exam.
🔹Odisha’s Panchayati Raj Minister Pradip Kumar Amat inaugurated Odisha Pavilion in IITF-2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
🔹Odisha will showcase its spectrum of products including handlooms and Handicrafts at the India International Trade Fair, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
Related Posts
🔹Servitors of Puri Shree Jagannath temple seek stringent action against rationalists over derogatory statement against Lord Jagannath.
🔹Aftab Poonawalla, who killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, chopped her body into pieces and disposed them off in nearby areas, has been sent to 5-day Police custody.
🔹Supreme Court dismisses PIL to declare Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary as national holiday.
🔹PM Modi to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders Summit, in Bali Indonesia.
🔹Russia’s Foreign Minister taken to hospital after arriving in Bali for the G20 summit.
🔹US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ‘reiterated their agreement’ that nuclear war ‘should never be fought’, including in Ukraine: White House.
Comments are closed.