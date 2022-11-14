TNI News Headlines – November 14, 2022

🔹 Polling time for by-election to Padampur Assembly Constituency in Bargarh District reduced by 2 hours. Voting to be held from 7 am to 4 pm.

🔹 Daughter of deceased MLA Bijay Singh Bariha, Barsha Singh Bariha declared as the BJD candidate for Padampur byelection.

🔹 Padampur bypoll : BJP Candidate Pradip Purohit returns back without filing his Nomination Papers.

🔹 Orissa High Court asks Odisha Government to follow 2016 Policy and declare marks of all candidates who had appeared in the exam.

🔹 Odisha’s Panchayati Raj Minister Pradip Kumar Amat inaugurated Odisha Pavilion in IITF-2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

🔹 Odisha will showcase its spectrum of products including handlooms and Handicrafts at the India International Trade Fair, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

🔹 Servitors of Puri Shree Jagannath temple seek stringent action against rationalists over derogatory statement against Lord Jagannath.

🔹 Aftab Poonawalla, who killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, chopped her body into pieces and disposed them off in nearby areas, has been sent to 5-day Police custody.

🔹 Supreme Court dismisses PIL to declare Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary as national holiday.

🔹 PM Modi to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders Summit, in Bali Indonesia.

🔹 Russia’s Foreign Minister taken to hospital after arriving in Bali for the G20 summit.