Mamata apologises for Minister Akhil Giri’s Remark on President Murmu

TNI Bureau: Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, condemned state minister Akhil Giri’s remark about President Droupadi Murmu and offered the Trinamool Congress’s condolences.

“We criticize Akhil Giri’s comments. Beauty cannot be determined by appearances alone. True beauty is found within. Personally, I like President Murmu a lot. She is someone I greatly respect. On behalf of the party, I sincerely apologize,” Banerjee stated.

According to news agency ANI, “Someone has made a mistake, and we are rejecting it, not endorsing it. But the rhetoric being used to make remarks and the ongoing lies are unacceptable.” Banerjee said.

“Speaking is a skill. I occasionally use the term “kimbhutkimakar” (meaning strange in English). This word is listed in the dictionary. I’ve only used words that are in the dictionary. At a press conference, the West Bengal Chief Minister continued, ” We definitely have that right. If I ever utter a foul phrase, I instantly retract it.

We have the highest regard for the Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by MLA Akhil Giri & clarifies that we do not endorse such statements. pic.twitter.com/CU3IFSIfle — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 14, 2022

Recently, Giri received harsh criticism for making contentious statements about President Murmu’s appearance. Giri apologised for his remarks after a video of them went viral.

However, BJP protests against Giri for his controversial comments persisted throughout the state for a third day in a row. In Kanthi town, Purba Medinipur district, BJP supporters conducted a protest gathering on Sunday near Giri’s residence, burning Tyres and shouting anti-the minister of state for prisons.

The Issue drew state-wide protests from the saffron party, Including the districts of Paschim Bardhaman, Malda, and Bankura. There were protest marches and dharnas in many other locations, including Kolkata.

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, concurred in denouncing the remarks and asserting that no one has the authority to say them about the President.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, slammed Giri and claimed that the slur directed at the president was “deliberate.” He urged the chief minister of Bengal to become aware of the situation and take action against her minister.