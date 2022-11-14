Aftab chops Shradha’s Body into 35 Pieces; throws parts across Delhi

TNI Bureau: According to police reports, a man strangled his live-in spouse, sliced her body into 35 pieces, and dumped them in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during an 18-day period. According to sources, he would leave his house at 2 a.m. every day to dispose of the body parts. The offender has been placed in police custody for five days.

After a fight, Aftab Ameen Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18. According to authorities, he then cut her body into 35 parts and purchased a 300-litre fridge to store them in. He disposed of the pieces in various areas of the Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days, they added.

“The couple met while working in Mumbai and moved to Delhi by the end of April or the first week of May, despite objections from their families. They had a dispute about marriage in mid-May while living in the national capital, which escalated and he strangled her “According to Ankit Chauhan, Additional DCP-I, South district.

Shraddha, 26, met Poonawala while working at a call center for a global firm in Mumbai. They began dating and later resided together. The couple eloped and arrived in Delhi when her family rejected their relationship. They moved into a Mehrauli apartment to begin with.

After a short while, one of her acquaintances told Shraddha’s brother that her phone had been off for more than two months. When her father Vikas Madaan Walkar visited Delhi on November 8 to see how his daughter was doing, he discovered a lock on her apartment. He went to the Mehrauli Police and reported an alleged kidnapping.

Walkar claimed in his complaint that Shraddha had previously told him that Poonawala routinely beat her. Police reported that some remains had been found in the woodland, although it is unknown whether they are human remains. They claimed that the accused, who was reportedly trained as a chef, did not yet have the knife that he used.