TNI News Headlines – November 09, 2022

🔹 Dhamnagar MLA Suryavanshi Suraj today took oath as a member of Odisha Legislative Assembly.

🔹 CEO of Maa Santoshi Real Estate firm, Arun Pattnaik, arrested by Mancheswar Police in Bhubaneswar on charges of duping people of Rs 2 crore.

🔹 Justice D.Y. Chandrachud sworn in as th e Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

🔹 Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut released from Arthur Road jail after Mumbai’s PMLA court granted him bail in Patra Chawl land scam case.

🔹 Nirav Modi loses his appeal before UK High Court; to be extradited to India.

🔹 Facebook’s parent company Meta fires more than 11,000 employees, 13% of its staff.

🔹 T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in semi-final to enter the final.

🔹 IPL auction to be held on December 23 in Kochi.

🔹 Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik officially divorced, claims Pakistan media.