TNI News Headlines – November 09, 2022

🔹Dhamnagar MLA Suryavanshi Suraj today took oath as a member of Odisha Legislative Assembly.
🔹CEO of Maa Santoshi Real Estate firm, Arun Pattnaik, arrested by Mancheswar Police in Bhubaneswar on charges of duping people of Rs 2 crore.
🔹Justice D.Y. Chandrachud sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
🔹Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut released from Arthur Road jail after Mumbai’s PMLA court granted him bail in Patra Chawl land scam case.
🔹Nirav Modi loses his appeal before UK High Court; to be extradited to India.
Related Posts
🔹Facebook’s parent company Meta fires more than 11,000 employees, 13% of its staff.
🔹T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in semi-final to enter the final.
🔹IPL auction to be held on December 23 in Kochi.
🔹Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik officially divorced, claims Pakistan media.
🔹Gavin Williamson, a senior Minister and close associate of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak quits amid bullying allegations.
Comments are closed.