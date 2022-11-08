Historic Bali Jatra kicks-off in Cuttack

TNI Bureau: The World famous Bali Jatra kicked off at Bali Jatra Ground on the banks of Mahanadi river on Tuesday after a gap of two years.

Odisha Information & Public Relations Minister Pradeep Amat inaugurated the festival in the presence of Cuttack Mayor Subash Singh, Cuttack MPBhartruhari Mahtab, Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick and Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain along with the officials of the district administration.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Bearing the maritime glory of ancient Odisha, the trade fair will continue till November 14. Traders from several States, Government agencies and corporate houses have set up their stalls at the trade fair.

There will be around 2,000 stalls on the fairground this year.

Different food stalls, Handicraft products and Handloom Products are also seen during the festival.

Odisha Fire Services team on high alert with the possibility of heavy turnout of visitors during this years Bali Jatra.