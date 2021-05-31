10 Things to know about Russian Sputnik V Covid Vaccine

India has now become the 60th country to approve the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.

By Srestha Roy
Russian Covid Vaccine Sputnik V gets Nod in India
207

TNI Bureau: On April 12th 2021, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC), a top advisory committee linked to the Drug Controller General of India, authorized Sputnik V, a COVID-19 vaccine created by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute, for emergency use . Sputnik V is one of only three vaccines in the world that has a 90 percent effectiveness rate.

Related Posts

Steps to be taken to keep Children safe in Covid Era

Tribute to ‘Pala’ Gayak Samrat Prahalad Sahoo

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India has now become the 60th country to approve the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Here are 10 things you should know about Sputnik V Covid vaccine:

  • Sputnik V, named after the former Soviet Union’s first space satellite, was authorized by Russian regulators in August 2020.
  • The vaccine is based on a weakened COVID-19 virus that delivers elements of a pathogen that causes the body to respond with an immune response.
  • Based on a review of data from 19,866 volunteers who got both the first and second doses of the Sputnik V vaccination, the vaccine’s effectiveness has been substantiated at 91.6 percent.
  • Sputnik V has a 97.6% effectiveness rate, according to statistics from 3.8 million Russians who have been vaccinated.
  • After the candidates from Moderna Inc and Pfizer-BioNTech, the vaccine has a demonstrated efficacy rate of 91.5 percent, which is the highest globally
  •  Sputnik V costs $10 every shot in the global market, . The vaccination must be administered in two doses. It can be kept dry at temperatures ranging from 2 to 8 degrees.
  • In September 2020, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) joined with Dr. Reddy’s to complete phase 3 trials in India. Panacea Biotec , an Indian pharmaceutical company, announced it will generate 100 million doses of Sputnik V annually.
  • The single dose Sputnik Light vaccine showed 79.4 percent efficiency, according to data evaluated from 28 days after the vaccine was given as part of Russia’s mass vaccination campaign between 5 December 2020 and 15 April 2021.
  • Apollo Group of Hospitals has stated that starting in the second week of June, it would begin delivering the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V throughout its hospitals in India, at an estimated cost of Rs.1195 per dosage.
  • The vaccine is now undergoing phase 3 trials in the United Arab Emirates, India, Venezuela, and Belarus. Nearly 1,600 people, ranging in age from 18 to 99, have enrolled for trials in India.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.