10 Things to know about Russian Sputnik V Covid Vaccine
India has now become the 60th country to approve the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.
TNI Bureau: On April 12th 2021, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC), a top advisory committee linked to the Drug Controller General of India, authorized Sputnik V, a COVID-19 vaccine created by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute, for emergency use . Sputnik V is one of only three vaccines in the world that has a 90 percent effectiveness rate.
Here are 10 things you should know about Sputnik V Covid vaccine:
- Sputnik V, named after the former Soviet Union’s first space satellite, was authorized by Russian regulators in August 2020.
- The vaccine is based on a weakened COVID-19 virus that delivers elements of a pathogen that causes the body to respond with an immune response.
- Based on a review of data from 19,866 volunteers who got both the first and second doses of the Sputnik V vaccination, the vaccine’s effectiveness has been substantiated at 91.6 percent.
- Sputnik V has a 97.6% effectiveness rate, according to statistics from 3.8 million Russians who have been vaccinated.
- After the candidates from Moderna Inc and Pfizer-BioNTech, the vaccine has a demonstrated efficacy rate of 91.5 percent, which is the highest globally
- Sputnik V costs $10 every shot in the global market, . The vaccination must be administered in two doses. It can be kept dry at temperatures ranging from 2 to 8 degrees.
- In September 2020, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) joined with Dr. Reddy’s to complete phase 3 trials in India. Panacea Biotec , an Indian pharmaceutical company, announced it will generate 100 million doses of Sputnik V annually.
- The single dose Sputnik Light vaccine showed 79.4 percent efficiency, according to data evaluated from 28 days after the vaccine was given as part of Russia’s mass vaccination campaign between 5 December 2020 and 15 April 2021.
- Apollo Group of Hospitals has stated that starting in the second week of June, it would begin delivering the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V throughout its hospitals in India, at an estimated cost of Rs.1195 per dosage.
- The vaccine is now undergoing phase 3 trials in the United Arab Emirates, India, Venezuela, and Belarus. Nearly 1,600 people, ranging in age from 18 to 99, have enrolled for trials in India.
