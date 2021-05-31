10 Things to know about Russian Sputnik V Covid Vaccine

TNI Bureau: On April 12th 2021, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC), a top advisory committee linked to the Drug Controller General of India, authorized Sputnik V, a COVID-19 vaccine created by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute, for emergency use . Sputnik V is one of only three vaccines in the world that has a 90 percent effectiveness rate.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India has now become the 60th country to approve the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.



Here are 10 things you should know about Sputnik V Covid vaccine: