TNI News Headlines – May 29, 2020

Odisha News

* Odisha Cabinet approves 22 proposals; Rs 17,000 Cr livelihood package for rural areas.

* Odisha Govt exempts road tax for buses and other passenger vehicles for three months from April to June, 2020.

* 90 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total recovered cases in the State stands at 977.

* 169 persons from kerala (19 male, 150 female) have reached Bhubaneswar today by flight with help of Bollywood star Sonu Sood.

* 42.5 degrees Celsius recorded at Titlagarh & Bolangir.

* Pangolin rescued from a Quarantine Centre in Odisha tests negative for COVID-19.

90 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha. Total recovered cases in the State stands at 977. New Recovered Cases – Jagatsinghpur (23), Jajpur (22), Bhadrak (21), Ganjam (15), Cuttack (3), Khurdha (2), Sambalpur (2), Balasore (1), Nayagarh (1).

India News

* Renowned Astrologer Bejan Daruwala passes away on Friday at a private hospital in Ahemadabad. He was 89.

* First CM of Chhatisgarh Ajit Jogi passes away.

* Lockdown Extension likely for 2 more weeks

* Ravi Mohan Saini, who won Rs 1 crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Junior at the age of 14 in 2001, is now an Indian Police Service officer appointed as SP of Porbandar in Gujarat.

* Video Journalist (53) working with DD News, who died on May 27, tested +Ve for COVID-19 posthumously. DD News shifts operations from Mandi House to Khelgaon studio.

* West Bengal Government pegs loss due to Amphan at Rs 1 lakh crore.

* 2,130 COVID-19 +Ve cases in Delhi in the last 48 hours. 206 Healthcare Workers at AIIMS, New Delhi infected with Coronavirus.

Highest single-day spike of 1,106 new COVID-19 +Ve cases in Delhi.

82 deaths added (69 not reported earlier, were added)

Recovery Rate stands at 45.12%

* IAS officer C Sridhar appointed as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.

* No death due to COVID-19 in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. 41 persons tested positive. Tally rises to 1715 in the area.

* Karnataka records biggest single-day spike of 248 COVID-19; tally rises to 2,781.

* India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rises more than expected in first quarter 2020. 3.1% March 4.7% (Previous), 2.1% (Expected).

World News

* COP26 will take place between 1 – 12 November 2021 in Glasgow.The COP Bureau of the UN Climate Change, with the UK and our Italian partners today agreed on new dates for the summit.

* Greece to open airports to visitors from 29 countries from June 15: tourism ministry.

* Border Situation With India “Overall Stable And Controllable”, says China.

* South Korea closes schools again, a few days after reopening them due to biggest coronavirus spike in weeks.