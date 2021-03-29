TNI News Headlines – March 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Intense heat in Odisha; Titilagarh sizzles at 42.2 Degree Celsius. 15 places in Odisha record temperature above 40 degree Celsius.

➡️ Kalahandi Collector declares Pragati College, Bhawanipatna as containment zone after detection of 32 COVID 19 positive cases.

➡️ Holi Tragedy: 5 killed in separate road mishaps, 2 drown in Odisha on Monday.

➡️ 7 more students of NIT, Rourkela test positive for COVID 19; total cases stand at 14

➡️ ‘Nida Bhara Rati’ fame, Music Director Julal Adeni passes away. He was 85.

➡️ Odisha reports 208 Covid-19 cases; 36 records maximum 36 cases followed by Khordha (33).

➡️ 118 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 336809.

India News

➡️ India reports 68,020 new COVID19 cases, 32,231 discharges, and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,20,39,644 including 5,21,808 active cases, 1,13,55,993 cured cases & 1,61,843 deaths.

➡️ Total of 6,05,30,435 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday. Over 5,31,45,000 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

➡️ ITBP troops celebrate Holi at altitude of 17,000 feet in Ladakh.

➡️ Low pressure likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal in next 24 hours: IMD.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 31,643 new COVID 19 cases, 20,854 recoveries and 102 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Pune district reports 4,961 COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh 2,323, Punjab reports 2914 new COVID 19 cases, Karnataka 2792, Kerala 1,549, Nagpur 3,177, Delhi 1,904 and Uttar Pradesh 1368 new COVID 19 cases.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu & Chhattisgarh reported 84.5% of COVID daily new cases.

➡️ 5 naxals killed in operation conducted by police in Khobramenda forest in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred near Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island.

World News

➡️ Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi tests positive for COVID 19.

➡️ Thousands flee into Thailand following Myanmar air strikes.

➡️ Russia registers single-shot Sputnik-Light Covid-19 vaccine candidate: Report.

➡️ 2 Australian Ministers demoted after rape allegations.

➡️ Myanmar forces kill over 100 in deadliest day since coup.