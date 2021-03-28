India win Cliffhanger; clinch ODI Series 2-1

TNI Bureau: In a nail biting finish tonight, India defeated England by 7 runs in the 3rd ODI to clinch the series 2-1. It was an incredible win for Team India as Sam Curran had almost taken the game away from them.

Curran became the highest individual scorer against India while batting at No. 8. He remained unbeaten on 95.

England managed to score 322/9 while chasing a victory target of 330. The last over bowled by Natarajan saved the match for India.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

England will have to return without winning any series in India. India had earlier won the Test Series 3-1 and T20I series 3-2.

3rd ODI Scores:

India 329 in 48.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 37, Shikhar Dhawan 67, Rishabh Pant 78, Hardik Pandya 64, Shardul 30). Mark Wood 3/34, Rashid 2/71.

England 322/9 in 50 overs (Stokes 35, Malan 50, Livingstone 36, Sam Curran 95*). Shardul Thakur 4/67, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/42.