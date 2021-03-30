TNI Morning News Headlines – March 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 218 Covid-19 cases; Nuapada records maximum 29 Covid 19 case followed by Sundargarh (26) and Khordha (25).

➡️ Schools will not be closed for the students of Class 9 and 11: Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

➡️ NIT-Rourkela students who tested Covid 19 negative asked to vacate Hostels after Covid-19 Detection.

➡️ Central Government gets multiples Expressions of Interest (EoI) for Privatisation of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) in Odisha.

➡️ Constable suspended for beating biker during Helmet check at Saharapada bypass road near Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district.

➡️ Odia Doctor Akshya Kumar Bisoyi to perform Bypass Surgery on President Ram Nath Kovind today at AIIMS, New Delhi.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art wishing for the speedy recovery of President Kovind.

➡️ Odisha bags 24 medals at the 13th National Wheelchair Fencing Championship in Karnal, Haryana.

India News

➡️ India reports 56,211 new COVID 19 cases, 37,028 discharges, and 271 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,20,95,855 including 5,40,720 active cases, 1,13,93,021 cured cases & 1,62,114 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to March 29 is 24,26,50,025 including 7,85,864 samples tested yesterday:ICMR.

➡️ Total of 6,02,69,782 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday. Over 5,31,45,000 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

➡️ The Municipal Councilor Shams-ud-Din Peer who was injured in the Sopore attack, succumbed to his injuries.

➡️ National Conference President Farooq Abdullah tests COVID 19 positive.

➡️ TamilNadu polls: After Sasikala steps aside, TTV Dhinakaran takes up mantle.

➡️ French Navy ship Surcouf frigate to sail to Bay of Bengal for France-led ‘La Pérouse’ joint exercise from April 5 to 7.

➡️ Campaigning for second phase of assembly elections in West Bengal & Assam to end today, polling scheduled on Thursday.

➡️ West Bengal Polls: Cash, items worth Rs 248.9 crore seized in West Bengal till now, says Additional Chief Electoral Officer.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hits Leh, Ladakh at 1.06 am today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Sensex opens 385 points higher at 49,393, Nifty jumps 131 points to 14,638.

➡️ Rupee slumps 34 paise to 72.85 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 127.5 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.79 Million.

➡️ Brazilian foreign minister resigns after criticism over vaccine shortage: Report.

➡️ Covid probably passed from a Bat, says WHO experts’ Report.

➡️ Two months after coup, India attends military parade in Myanmar.

➡️ Russia registers single-shot Sputnik-Light Covid-19 vaccine candidate: Report.

➡️ India, Pakistan at Afghan meet today; no bilateral talks on cards so far.

➡️ US President Joe Biden says 90% of adults to be eligible for Covid-19 vaccine from April 19.

➡️ Saudi, Arab Nations discuss plan to ‘Plant 50 Billion Trees’.