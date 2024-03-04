TNI News Headlines – March 04, 2024

➡️The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) today approved 22 industrial projects worth Rs 4,066.71 crore in Odisha with employment generation potential of 25,525 persons.
➡️Odisha Government bans single-use plastics inside sanctuaries, national parks, tiger reserves.
➡️Odisha Government announced a hike in the monthly remuneration of Urdu teachers engaged in upper primary and Middle English schools to 15,000 per month instead of Rs 7,400.
➡️8-year-old organ donor Subhajit Sahu cremated with full State honour in Bhubaneswar.
➡️SJTA lodges complaint at Singhadwar police station in connection with entry of non-Hindus into Puri Srimandir.
➡️Sitting MLA Premananda Nayak, ex-legislator Rajendra Das join Odisha BJP.
➡️Orissa High Court annulled the election of Cuttack-Babarati Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim for failing to furnish detailed information regarding criminal cases against him in affidavit during the filing of nomination in 2019.
➡️Supreme Court slammed Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin over his controversial remarks that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ ought to be “eradicated”.
Related Posts
➡️BJP National President JP Nadda resigns from his position as Rajya Sabha MP and his resignation has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman.
➡️BJP leaders add ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to their social media bio to counter Lalu Yadav’s ‘no family’ jibe at PM Modi.
➡️FIR registered against lalu Prasad Yadav by Patna Police, a day after he claimed PM Modi is not hindu.
➡️ED issues 2nd summons to TMC leader Mohua Moitra in Foreign Exchange Management Act case on March 11.
➡️Supreme Court grants AAP time till June 15 to vacate its offices at Rouse Avenue.
➡️80% of digital payments in India happen through UPI: RBI Governor Shantikanta Das.
➡️World championship Bronze medallist shuttler B Sai Praneeth announces retirement.
➡️Paris Olympics 2024: India secure historic quotas in table tennis team events.
Comments are closed.