TNI News Headlines – March 04, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) today approved 22 industrial projects worth Rs 4,066.71 crore in Odisha with employment generation potential of 25,525 persons.
➡️Odisha Government bans single-use plastics inside sanctuaries, national parks, tiger reserves.
➡️Odisha Government announced a hike in the monthly remuneration of Urdu teachers engaged in upper primary and Middle English schools to 15,000 per month instead of Rs 7,400.
➡️8-year-old organ donor Subhajit Sahu cremated with full State honour in Bhubaneswar.
➡️SJTA lodges complaint at Singhadwar police station in connection with entry of non-Hindus into Puri Srimandir.
➡️Sitting MLA Premananda Nayak, ex-legislator Rajendra Das join Odisha BJP.
➡️Orissa High Court annulled the election of Cuttack-Babarati Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim for failing to furnish detailed information regarding criminal cases against him in affidavit during the filing of nomination in 2019.
➡️Supreme Court slammed Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin over his controversial remarks that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ ought to be “eradicated”.
➡️BJP National President JP Nadda resigns from his position as Rajya Sabha MP and his resignation has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman.
➡️BJP leaders add ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to their social media bio to counter Lalu Yadav’s ‘no family’ jibe at PM Modi.
➡️FIR registered against lalu Prasad Yadav by Patna Police, a day after he claimed PM Modi is not hindu.
➡️ED issues 2nd summons to TMC leader Mohua Moitra in Foreign Exchange Management Act case on March 11.
➡️Supreme Court grants AAP time till June 15 to vacate its offices at Rouse Avenue.
➡️80% of digital payments in India happen through UPI: RBI Governor Shantikanta Das.
➡️World championship Bronze medallist shuttler B Sai Praneeth announces retirement.
➡️Paris Olympics 2024: India secure historic quotas in table tennis team events.
