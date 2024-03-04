TNI Bureau: An 8-year-old organ donor in Bhubaneswar cremated with full State honours today. He was given the full State honours by the Police Commissionerate at Satya Nagar crematorium.

The minor boy identified as Subhajit Sahu of Kalpana area of the State Capital city was cremated with full state honours, as per the announcement of the State government.

Police Commissioner Sanjeev Panda, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh along with several officers and people attended Subhajit’s funeral.

The eight-year-old boy who was studying in class two reportedly fell sick all of a sudden while he was sitting for his annual exam in his school on Wednesday.

Immediately, Subhajit’s family members reached the school on being informed about his health condition and rushed him to a private hospital for treatment. But unfortunately, the doctors declared him brain dead three days after his treatment.

Later, Subhajit family members donated his organs with the aim to save others’ lives. Praises poured in for the bereaved family members for their exemplary action.