Next CEC Meet of BJP on March 8; Odisha to be Discussed

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to hold its next Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on March 8, informed sources.

According to reports, the Central Election Committee will meet to decide the names of the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Given the fact that no one from Odisha was included in party’s first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election with State BJP president Manmohan Samal saying that the party would discuss about Odisha Lok Sabha seats after March 6, it is believed that the Central Election Committee mostly likely to discuss and include candidates from the State in the next list.

It is be noted here that BJP on March 2 released its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, naming 34 Union ministers, two former ministers and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.