ECoR to run 5 Intra-State Special Trains in Odisha from June 8; Check Details

By TNI Bureau
111

TNI Bureau: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday issued notice to run five intra-state special trains from June 8 till June 30, 2020.

As per the notification, passengers can book tickets from the counters as well as from IRCTC website. Only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to board the trains.

However, other Special trains running from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar to Mumbai and Bhubaneswar to Howrah will continue to run as notified earlier.

List of 5 Intra-State Trains:

1. Bhubaneswar-Bolangir-Bhubaneswar Special (5 Days)
2. Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Special (5 Days)
3. Bhubaneswar-Berhampur-Bhubaneswar Special (5 Days)
4. Sambalpur-Khurda Road-Sambalpur Special (5 Days)
5. Bhubaneswar-Koraput-Bhuabaneswar Special via Angul-Sambalpur-Rayagada (Tri-weekly)

