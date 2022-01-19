TNI News Headlines – January 19, 2022

Key News Headlines of – January 19, 2022. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
There has been no general lockdown or shutdown in Odisha. Ony 2% of the active cases are requiring hospitalisation: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra.
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1414 more COVID positive cases & 733 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1370 local contact cases and 44 quarantine cases.

➡️ 6785 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1080562.

➡️ Odisha’s Omicron tally jumps to 347 with 145 new cases.

➡️ 40 doctors of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar test positive for COVID-19; OPD only available from 8AM till 1PM.

➡️ State Election Commission (SEC) bans Liquor Sale 48 Hours Before Odisha Panchayat Polls.

India News

➡️ Col Vijay Rawat (retd), brother of late CDS General Bipin Rawat, joins BJP.

➡️ BJP Chief JP Nadda announces Party’s alliance with Apna Dal, Nishad Party in UP.

➡️ Samajwadi Party MLA Nitin Agarwal, who was elected Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Assembly with BJP’s support, quits his post and resigns from SP.

➡️ Air India cancels 8 flights on India-US routes due to deployment of 5G internet in North America.

➡️ Red Fort shall remain closed for public and general visitors from January 22 to January 26 in view of Republic Day.

➡️ Kerala reports 34,199 new COVID19 cases, 8,193 recoveries and 49 deaths in last 24 hours.

➡️ Doctors remove Mobile Phone swallowed by Tihar inmate to hide it from the authorities.

➡️ Two members of Indian women’s football team at AFC Asian Cup in Mumbai test positive for COVID-19, in isolation.

➡️ Indian tennis star Sania Mirza announces retirement.

World News

➡️ Covid Scare: No Central Asian chief guests at this year’s Republic Day celebrations in India.

➡️ Saturnino de la Fuente, World’s oldest man dies at 112 in Spain.

➡️ Missing Bangladeshi Actress Raima Islam Shimu found dead, husband detained.

➡️ India extends $500 million line of credit to help Sri Lanka purchase fuel.

