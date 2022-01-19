Odisha’s Omicron tally climbs to 347 with 145 new cases

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s Omicron tally on Wednesday climbed to 347 with the detection of 145 more persons infected by the highly contagious variant of the SARS-CoV-2.

The Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar conducted genome sequencing of 249 samples from which the traces of Omicron strain was found in 145 samples.

All the samples were collected between January 9 and 16.

Odisha had reported first Omicron cases on December 21 last year. 23 more Omicron cases reported on January 2 this year, 24 cases on January 5, 14 cases on January 8, 28 cases on January 10, 67 on January 12 and 32 on January 15.