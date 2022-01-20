Ganjam-based Firm gets ‘Make In India’ contract from MoD

TNI Bureau: In a significant step towards ‘Make in Odisha’, Ganjam-based firm Anadrone Systems Private Limited has been awarded a contract worth Rs 96 crore to supply expendable aerial targets & associated equipment to the Indian Army and Air Force.

As per the media reports, it is the first project that has been finalized under the ‘Make In India’ scheme of the Defence Ministry.

The Gopalpur-based firm will have to supply at least 125 of the Manoeuvrable Expendable Aerial Targets (MEAT) and related tools under the ‘Make In India’ II category. This category was introduced as a major step towards engaging the industry in 2016.

The company currently manufactures the ‘Shikra MEAT’ system. The company assured that at least 50% of the product to be supplied would have indigenous parts.

It has till now supplied over 600 aerial targets from its Odisha factory in partnership with a UK firm.