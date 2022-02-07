TNI News Headlines – February 07, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik addresses the students today; requests parents to send their kids to school.

➡️ Panchayat Polls 2022: Odisha Government announces Dry day on voting & counting days and ensure closure of the licensed premises for retail sale of foreign liquor/IMFL country liquor in the constituency area and adjoining areas.

➡️ Anubhav-Varsha Marital Discord: Orissa High Court stays move to withdraw the spouse card of actor Varsha Priyadarshini.

➡️ Odisha BJP announces names of state morcha Presidents;

➡️ IMD predicts Rain, Thunderstorm in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Deogarh February 10 and districts of north Odisha, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha and Puri on February 11.

India News

➡️ India’s vaccination drive against COVID 19 achieved another milestone as it crossed 170 crore mark on Monday.

➡️ India has administered over 170 crore of vaccine doses so far that includes over 95 crore of first doses, over 73 crore as 2nd shots and over 1.45 crore precaution doses.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi replies on the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address.

➡️ India joins 30+ states that authorized use of 1-shot Sputnik Light, one of the safest & most efficient vaccines against COVID, including Omicron.

➡️ Around 6.17 crore Income Tax Return and about 19 lakh major Tax Audit Reports filed on new e-Filing portal of Income Tax Department as on February 6.

➡️ Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted a furlough of 21 days.

➡️ Supreme Court directs demolition of twin 40-storied towers of Supertech Emerald Court in Noida within two weeks.

➡️ Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew, Adinath Mangeshkar collects her ashes from Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces setting up of a Music University in the name of Lata Mangeshkar in Indore, birthplace of the legendary singer.

World News

➡️ Collingwood appointed England’s interim Head Coach.

➡️ Australia to reopen its borders to international tourists on February 21.

➡️ With 72% Rating, PM Modi Again Tops ‘Global Leader Approval’ List; beats US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron.

➡️ China locks down City of 3.5 Million near Vietnam Border after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered in the region.