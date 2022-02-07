Send your Children to Schools: Naveen urges Parents

Insight Bureau: As Odisha schools reopen for Classes 8 and above today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appealed the parents to allow their children to go to schools.

In his address to the students, teachers and parents today, the CM said “Today is a historic day for all of us”. About two years later, the school bell rang today. The children went to school today. This has been made possible by the blessings of the Lord, your cooperation and the sacrifice of the Corona warriors. For the past two years, life has been affected by the corona.

“The opening of the school is good news for the return of normalcy,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged the parents to encourage the children to follow Covid guidelines.

It is pertinent to mention here that classes for standard 1 to standard 7 will reopen from 14 February.