TNI News Headlines – December 27, 2022

▶️ Odisha Cabinet today approved 17 proposals including extension of State Government Grant-in-Aid to eligible employees of New-Aided Non-Government High Schools, Upper Pri mary (ME) Schools on the basis of Odisha Revised Scale of Pay Rules, 2017 (7th Pay Commission).

▶️ Odisha Cabinet approved land allotment to BSNL to boost 4G connectivity in 1,792 uncovered villages across the state. 2,000 sq. ft. of land allotted at 1,687 locations for 30 years at Rs 1 per site per annum without any premium & incidental fees.

▶️ The State Cabinet approved bid for operation of direct flight to Dubai, Singapore & Bangkok. ▶️ On behalf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Minister Rohit Pujari invites Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to attend Hockey World Cup 2023. ▶️ Crime Branch Probe order ed into Death of Russian Tourists in Rayagada.

▶️ Dhanu Yatra of Bargarh inaugurated; will continue till January 6, 2023.

▶️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Damodar Das Modi and his family injured in Road Mishap near Kadakola village in Mysuru district of Karnataka.

▶️ Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passes resolution on border row with Karnataka.

▶️ Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine priced at Rs 800.

▶️ Hailstorm hits Assam; nearly 18,000 population of 132 villages affected.

▶️ Salman Khan turns 57 today.

▶️ Tunisha Sharma funeral: Sheezan Khan’s mother and sister arrive at crematorium.