Bharat Biotech’s Nasal Vaccine Price Revealed; Details Here

TNI Bureau: Pharmaceutical giant, Bharat Biotech on Tuesday announced, costing of its nasal vaccine, which is priced at around Rupees 800 plus taxes at private hospitals and spaces may now be reserved on the CoWin platform.

Set to be introduced on the fourth week of January, iNCOVACC is Priced at 325 per dose for significant purchases by the federal and state governments.

The iNCOVACC vaccine is being offered to people over the age of 18 as a booster dose.

According to Bharat Biotech, this is the first intranasal Covid vaccination in the world to be approved for the primary 2-dose schedule and as a heterologous booster dose.

According to a release from Bharat Biotech, phase-III trials and heterologous trials were carried out in 14 and 9 sites nationwide, respectively.

The pharma company said that participants in the studies showed measurable antibody levels in their saliva after receiving the vaccination. It was stated that mucosal IgA antibodies in the upper respiratory tract might help prevent infections and the spread of infections.

The central drug regulator gave Bharat Biotech approval to deploy the nasal vaccination as a heterologous booster dosage earlier this month. With the heterologous booster system, a different vaccination than the one in the initial dose can be given to the patient.

According to Bharat Biotech, the nasal delivery system was created to be affordable in low- and middle-income nations.

iNCOVACC was created in collaboration with Washington University in St. Louis, which created the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and tested its efficiency in preclinical tests, according to Bharat Biotech.

The pharmaceutical industry leader said that the nasal vaccine dosages are stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for simple storage and delivery.