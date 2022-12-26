TNI News Headlines – December 26, 2022

▶️ Stampede-like situation at ‘Baisi Pahacha’ in Puri Jagannath Tmple; 6 school girls injured. Injured students are from Mayurbhanj Hrudanand High School.

▶️Biju Janata Dal (BJD) celebrated its 25th foundation day at a special programme held at Talabania in Puri on Monday.

▶️ Matric, +2 Exams to be held with adherence to COVI D Guidelines, informs School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

▶️ Odisha bodybuilder Rashmi Ranjan Sahoo bagged Gold medal in 90 Kg category at the 14th Senior National Bodybuilding Championship in Ludhiana.

▶️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review COVID situation at High-level meeting tomorrow.

▶️ Odisha Government spends around Rs 1,389 crore towards high quality Cashless Treatment under BSKY: Odisha State Health Secretary Shalini Pandit.

▶️ Masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools, colleges in Karnataka.

▶️ Pakistani boat with 10 crew members carrying arms, ammunition and 40 kg of narcotics worth Rs 300 crore seized off Gujarat coast.

▶️ ‘Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide, he was murdered’: Cooper Hospital employee who attended actor’s post-mortem.

▶️ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls PM Narendra Modi, seeks India’s help in the implementation of a peace formula with Russia.

▶️ PM Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy today.