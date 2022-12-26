“Do Not marry off daughters to alcoholics”- Union Minister’s emotional appeal

Union Minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore recalls how his kid was killed by alcohol, and he was powerless to intervene.

“An alcoholic officer won’t make a good bridegroom; a rickshaw driver or a laborer will”, said Kaushal making an emotional appeal. According to the Minister People should not arrange for their daughters and sisters to marry alcoholics.

The minister claimed that his son Akash Kishore had grown accustomed to drinking alcohol with friends. He was admitted to a rehab centre, and after six months, he got married in the hopes that he would stop his awful habit. However, he started drinking again after getting married, which ultimately led to his death. His son was just two years old at the time of Akash’s passing in 2020. On December 24, the Mohanlalganj MP spoke at a session on addiction recovery in this Lambhua assembly constituency.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Kaushal Kishore remarked to the group, “I could not save my son, and as a result, his wife became a widow. You have to protect your sisters and daughters from this.” he added

He asserted that although 6.32 lakh individuals lost their lives fighting the British during the 90 years of the freedom movement, 20 lakh people die each year from addiction. According to him, addiction to tobacco products like cigarettes and bidi is to blame for almost 80% of cancer deaths.

The de-addiction programme should be brought to all schools, the minister continued, and students should be given advise on this during morning prayers in order to make the district addiction-free.