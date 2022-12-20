My Husband was Murdered: Gobinda Sahu’s Wife

TNI Bureau: The mysterious death of Gobinda Sahu, prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case, has taken the entire state by storm. Wife of the deceased has called it a well planned murder and rejected the suicide theory.

“My husband was a strong man. He would never take the step of suicide. He was murdered. I want justice and action against the guilty,” she said while filing the FIR at Kegaon Police Station.

According to his wife, Gobinda had called her at around 11 PM last night and inquired about her wellbeing as well as the children. There was no reason for him to take such a drastic step.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP and Congress have slammed the Government over the alleged suicide of Gobinda Sahu and claimed that he was murdered or forced to commit suicide to save some powerful people, including former Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra.

The Odisha DGP has ordered a Crime Branch probe into the mysterious death of Gobinda Sahu inside the Kantabanji jail. He was found hanging from a tree with a tower around his neck. A 10-member CB team will probe into the matter.

Postmortem of Gobinda Sahu will be conducted at the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Balangir. The postmortem process will be video-recorded.

The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of Gobinda Sahu death case and directed DG (Jail) & Bolangir SP to submit a report within 15 days.